Toggle navigation
92.5 WESC - Carolina's Best Country & Your All Time Favorites!
92.5 WESC - Carolina's Best Country & Your All Time Favorites!
On-Air
Charlie Munson
Angie Ward
JT
Long John Landrum
Lizz Ryals
Dave Taft
Full Schedule
Music
Listen on iHeartRadio
Concerts
Playlist
Features
Photos
Fantasy Racing League
NASCAR Crashes
Racing
Connect
Contact Us
Directions to Studio
Follow Us on Twitter
Join us on Facebook
Weather
Traffic
Event Calendar
Community Involvement
Advertise With Us
Jobs
EEO Report
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Win tickets to Skating on the Square!
Win tickets to Ice on Main!
Win movie tickets courtesy of Atom Tickets!
Win tickets to the SC RV and Camping Show!
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
Relive The Best Moments From Our 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tomorrow Night On The CW!
Kids, register for this year’s event by February 24th!
17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are Back! Nominees Will Be Announced January 4th at 9AM ET!
Shadrack's Christmas Light Show now through January 8!
previous
next
On-Air Now
1am - 5am
NBA Fast Break for Dec 31
Dunks of the Day: Dec. 31
NBA Top 10 Plays for New Year's Eve
At Least 35 Dead In Istanbul Nightclub Attack
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
BEST OF 2016: World Record Setting Fireworks!
PHOTOS: The World's Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2016
CDC May Lower Lead Level Threshold for Kids: Sources
BEST OF 2016: Puntin', Kickin' and Lovin' Everday!
BEST OF 2016: Blake Shelton Teaches Jimmy How to Milk a Cow
Dec 30: Dunks of the Day
UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave
x
See Full Playlist
92.5 WESC
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played