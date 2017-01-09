Toggle navigation
92.5 WESC - Carolina's Best Country & Your All Time Favorites!
92.5 WESC - Carolina's Best Country & Your All Time Favorites!
On-Air
Charlie Munson
Angie Ward
JT
Long John Landrum
Lizz Ryals
Dave Taft
Full Schedule
Music
Listen on iHeartRadio
Concerts
Playlist
Features
Photos
Fantasy Racing League
NASCAR Crashes
Racing
Connect
Contact Us
Directions to Studio
Follow Us on Twitter
Join us on Facebook
Weather
Traffic
Event Calendar
Community Involvement
Advertise With Us
Jobs
EEO Report
Contests
Win movie tickets courtesy of Atom Tickets!
Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win tickets to see Clay Walker at Coyote Joe's in Charlotte!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win tickets to see Luke Bryan before you can buy them!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Tickets For Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are On Sale Now!
Win tickets to see Luke Bryan before you can buy them!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Kids, register for this year’s event by February 24th!
Check Out The Most Anticipated Albums of 2017
Weather updates, school closings & more.
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 7pm
Kid Criminals: Stay in Prison or Be Given a 2nd Chance?
10 Ways The iPhone Has Changed Our Lives In The Last 10 Years
This Guy Takes Ugly Sweaters To The Next Level
Storm Takes Out Famous Calif. 'Tunnel Tree'
Brantley Gilbert Reveals Who He Is Rooting For In The National Championship Game
Navy Destroyer Fires Warning Shots At Iranian Vessels
How to Help the Chicago Facebook Live Torture and Kidnap Victim
Jason Aldean To Get Hall Of Fame Exhibit
Curse Like a Sailor? Maybe You're Just Honest
Trump Dumps Inaugural Announcer at the Mic for 60 Years
Obama Admin Move Classifies US Elections as 'Critical Infrastructure'
A Blood Test Predicts How Well You're Going to Age
x
See Full Playlist
92.5 WESC
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 92.5 WESC to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.